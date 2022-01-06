A newly qualified paramedic who died in a crash involving an ambulance and a cement truck in Kent has been named.

Alice Clark was 21 years old and had only joined the Trust in November of last year.

Two other paramedics were taken to hospital following the collision which took place at 8.16pm on Wednesday (5 January) on the A21 at Tonbridge.

There were three members of staff in the ambulance but they were not transporting a patient.

Play video

Speaking about their daughter, Alice’s parents said: “Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift. She was a beautiful, kind, fun loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her. She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends. We would ask for privacy at this very sad and tragic time for us."

Paying tribute, Giovanni Mazza, Manager for the Paddock Wood Operating Unit where Alice was based said: “Although she had only been with us for a short time, Alice was already very much part of our ambulance family and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic. She will be deeply and sadly missed by her colleagues and we’re sending our love and prayers to her family and friends during this horrendous time.”

The collision killed paramedic Alice Clark.

A male paramedic suffered serious injuries and a student sustained a head injury. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) said.

The ambulance had been on its way to an incident at the time of the crash, the trust confirmed.

SECAmb executive director of operations Emma Williams said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heartfelt sympathies go to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"Our thoughts are also with the other injured staff members as well as all of those who responded to the incident.

"We are supporting the police in their inquiries and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them."

Emergency services rushed to the crash, including the air ambulance, but, despite their efforts, the female paramedic died at the scene.

A male paramedic, who suffered serious multiple injuries, was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London, and a student paramedic, who was travelling in the rear of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Kent Police have commenced an investigation and are asking anyone with dashcam footage prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is also being asked to contact officers.

The A21 was closed during the night and was reopened to motorists at 7:34am this morning. (Thursday 6 January)

If anyone has any information they should call 01622 798538 quoting RY/CS/03/22.