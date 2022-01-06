Play video

Naimat Zafary describes to ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw the 'nightmare' he witnessed in Afghanistan

A refugee who fled Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover to start a new life in Sussex, has described how the conflict felt like a "Bollywood horror movie".

Naimat Zafary was among the 100,000 people who fled the country in August 2021 after the Taliban seized control of the country's capital Kabul.

He said: "It's a nightmare for each and every one... it's not only when I'm sleeping but when I'm walking I think of it.

"It was like a Bollywood horror movie or a very challenging front line battle."

Kabul Airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan

Naimat feared he would never get to England to study, after being caught up in the chaos at Kabul Airport.

It took Naimat two days to get onto a British plane with his family and a group of other students.

The father-of-four young children is now studying Governance, Development and Public Policy, which is aimed at developing global leaders, after being accepted onto the Chevening scholarship programme.

He hopes his master's degree will help him work with others to avoid crises like the one which has engulfed Afghanistan.

He said: "I don't want the days I saw in my country, the hours of the day of the collapse, 15th of August, I don't want anyone to see that, that pain in their life.

"That can be done through research, that can be done through education and sharing your experience with other people."

Naimat and his family are settling into their new life in Sussex Credit: ITV News Meridian

Naimat and his family are now settling into their new home in Hove, with his children about to start school and nursery.

He says the kindness of strangers has been overwhelming: "Having a welcome from your neighbours and feeling that you're at home is very good, honestly speaking.

"Not only for me but for my family members as well, they have their own kitchen, their own space to walk around, their own rooms so it has been so great."

Naimat fears that had the family stayed in Afghanistan, his daughters would most likely have been denied education and careers. Something Naimat believes are fundamental human rights.