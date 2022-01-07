16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering man in Christchurch

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Christchurch, Dorset.

Dorset Police received a report at 7.53pm on Tuesday 4 January 2022, raising concern for the welfare of the occupant of 6 Heath Road. Officers attended the address, and found the body of a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.

Officers have since arrested a 16-year-old boy from Christchurch has on suspicion of murder and he is assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have been progressing with our detailed investigation since the tragic death and have now made an arrest.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died and our specially-trained officers will continue to provide support to them. They have been kept fully updated in respect of this development.

“I would again urge anyone who was in the area of Heath Road between Saturday 1 January and Tuesday 4 January 2022 and saw any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary to please get in touch.

“Also, our appeal still stands for any residents in the vicinity of Heath Road with home CCTV systems or dashcam footage from vehicles that were in the area during the time frame to please check for any relevant footage.

“Finally, I am renewing my plea for anyone who knows the occupant of 6 Heath Road to please come forward as you may have important information to assist our investigation.

“There will still be a police presence in the area and local officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”