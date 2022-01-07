Brighton's i360 will no longer be sponsored by British Airways from November

The i360 tower in Brighton will no longer be sponsored by British Airways from November 2022, it has been announced.

The attraction is now looking for a new sponsor to take over after its current deal with BA is due to expire.

It is thought the viewing tower made losses of £5m last year. It currently owes the city council £40m in loan repayments.

Brighton's i360 viewing tower. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for BA said: "We are proud to have been the first sponsor of the i360 and we look forward to seeing it continue its role as a key tourist attraction on the south coast for years to come."

The iconic viewing tower has become a recognised feature of the city's beachfront since August 2016, when it was officially opened by Prince Philip.

So far nearly 2 million people have visited the site since it opened, with an estimated 11 million cars and 9 million pedestrians passing by the attraction every year.

Prince Philip joked with staff at Brighton's i360 which he officially opened in October 2016

Owners of the i360 said: "After a wonderful 5 years, our sponsorship deal with British Airways is coming to a close in November 2022."We are excited about the next chapter for Brighton i360 and what a new sponsor might hold in store for us."

Any businesses interested in becoming the new sponsor is being asked to get their submissions in by 31 July.