Four men stab teen, man and dog during attack at Kent home

Two people and a dog have been stabbed in a house in Ashford, Kent.

Four men entered the property along Beecholme Drive at around 7:06pm on Thursday 6 January.

A teenage boy was taken to a London hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

A man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both received injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The dog is receiving treatment at a local vets.

Officers are still at the scene in Ashford and they are investigating who the men were that broke into the house.