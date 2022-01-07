Four men stab teen, man and dog during attack at Kent home
Two people and a dog have been stabbed in a house in Ashford, Kent.
Four men entered the property along Beecholme Drive at around 7:06pm on Thursday 6 January.
A teenage boy was taken to a London hospital and is currently in a stable condition.
A man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both received injuries consistent with a stab wound.
The dog is receiving treatment at a local vets.
Officers are still at the scene in Ashford and they are investigating who the men were that broke into the house.