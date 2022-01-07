Kent mother drives 13 hours to Italy to get daughter vaccinated against Covid

A mother from Kent drove more than 700 miles to Milan, Italy, to get her 9-year-old daughter vaccinated against Covid.

Alice Columbo said she made the trip from Maidstone in December, after deciding she didn't want her daughter to be at risk from the virus over Christmas.

Alice told Good Morning Britain, both her and her daughter have dual citizenship so were eligible to receive the vaccine in Italy.

Speaking on Friday morning (7 January) Alice said: "I appreciate every vaccine comes with a risk, but we know about those risks and we know what to do in the unfortunate cases where people have a reaction to them, rather than roll the dice with the virus itself.

She added, "There is still so much we don't know about the virus, particularly its long-term effects.

"Certainly looking at the last set of statistics that I've seen out at New Year, we had one in fifteen primary schoolchildren testing positive in that last week of term before Christmas.

"Quite frankly, I didn't want to take the risk of her getting the virus, and potentially suffering from long-term effects that we don't know about, rather than the very minimal risks of her getting the jab.

She continued, "I absolutely believe in choice.

"I think parents should be given the choice.

"Ultimately I've had the jab myself, why would I not want to give that protection to my daughter.

"The UK Government should be able to give me that informed to make that choice as a parent.

"A lot of the parents I have spoken to, when they knew what we were thinking of doing were actually very against it, having had the jab themselves.

"I don't understand, as if you feel safe and confident to have the jab yourself, why you wouldn't do the same for your children.

"I'd rather give my daughter the protection that the vaccine offers."