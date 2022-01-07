A major incident has been stood down at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth following what the hospital described as a 'significant water leak.'

The trust said that no patients or staff were harmed and teams were able to relocate patients to other areas of the hospital.The water supply for the areas affected have now been fully cleaned and repaired.

All outpatients appointments scheduled for Friday morning (7 January) were cancelled.

Patients were advised not to attend the hospital for outpatient appointments other than dialysis and chemotherapy appointments which the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust says continued as usual.

Maternity outpatient appointments and virtual appointments also continued as normal.

The trust has apologised for the inconvenience caused to patients.

Chief Executive Penny Emerit said: “I would like to thank our incredible teams for their hard work in keeping all patients onsite safe and restoring all infrastructure and clinical services.

"Throughout the incident, we have worked closely with our local health and social care partners, who acted quickly to offer help and support throughout, so we would like to share our thanks with them too. "I would also like to thank our local communities for their patience and understanding."

Any patients that had their appointments cancelled will be rescheduled by the trust.

Those that are due to attend the hospital for an appointment or procedure from Saturday are asked to keep their appointment unless otherwise contacted.