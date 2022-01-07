Six puppies taken in by RSPCA after being found abandoned on roadside

Six puppies have been taken in by the RSPCA after being found abandoned by the roadside in Kent.

The pups were found by a member of the public in a crate close to Broad Oak Road and Farleigh Road in Canterbury.

The four red and white cocker spaniels, and two black and white terrier crossbreeds, are said to be in fairly good health, and are thought to be around four months old.

A spaniel puppy found abandoned in Canterbury. Credit: RSPCA

Although it is unclear why they were abandoned, staff at the RSPCA Canterbury and District Branch believe they may have been left by a breeder after failing to sell.

RSPCA Inspector Clive Hopwood said: "We've seen a massive surge in dog ownership during lockdown and many people have seen this as an easy opportunity to make some money by breeding and selling puppies.

"We believe these puppies, who are around 12 to 16 weeks old, may have failed to sell so they were abandoned having passed their 'cute' stage when they're most marketable and most valuable."

This spaniel puppy is one of six found abandoned by the roadside in Canterbury. Credit: RSPCA

The charity expects to see more dogs being abandoned over the coming months as demand for them begins to slow post-lockdown.

The spaniel puppies have since moved to another RSPCA facility after they were found on Tuesday (4 January). They are not yet ready to be rehomed, but if they are not claimed then they will go up for adoption once they've been given the all-clear from vets.Anyone with information about who may have dumped the puppies is being asked to contact the RSPCA's inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.