Two had narrow escape after car crash in Portsmouth

Two people had a narrow escape after their car crashed just outside the Portsmouth Naval Memorial in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened on the Clarence Esplanade Credit: Southsea Fire Station

The Vauxhall Astra collided with a parked car before flipping over and catching fire. Crews from Southsea Fire Station and Hampshire Police were on the scene just after 4am.

The driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital as a precaution.

Fire Brigade was in attendance Credit: Southsea Fire Station

Another car - A BMW - is believed to have been involved and police say that vehicle was found nearby. Officers are now trying to determine what caused the crash.