Gina Allsop tells ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins how poetry helped her through her own loss.

A British Army veteran has published a book of poetry written by veterans, in a tribute to her late brother, Spencer.

The book also features work by serving personnel and their families to raise money for charity.

Gina Allsop, a Royal Signals veteran from Rottingdean near Brighton, will donate profits from her book titled Military Memories to a number of military charities.

Recipients will include the SSAFA armed forces charity, who supported her through a "hard time".

Last year, Ms Allsop had been cycling through Liverpool when she was knocked over in a hit-and-run incident which left her in A&E, with her bike destroyed.

Her cycling had been a “coping mechanism” whilst caring for her terminally-ill brother Spencer, who died of cancer the day after her crash.

She describes Spencer as a man who loved the military and "made the most of every day."

"He lived a full life although, unfortunately, a very short life."

The book contains poems from thirty poets with military connections, including Gina Allsop herself. Credit: Gina Allsop

The book contains poems from thirty poets with military connections and even includes contributions from ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly and radio presenter Joe Carden.

Gina has raised £10,000 for the cancer charity which supported her brother during his illness.

SSAFA - The Armed Forces Charity supported her during her dark days and now she wants to give something back.

Gina said: "The poems illustrate the journey taken by those who join the Armed Forces, showing a lighter side to our families' lives and the trauma we sometimes face.

"A path taken by many, told by so few. It's a lifetime of memories shared in one little book."