A man and a woman aged in their seventies have died in a three-vehicle collision on a Hampshire road.

Police say the crash, on the B3006 in Selborne on Friday afternoon, involved a Mazda 2 Tamura, a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

The occupants of the Tiguan, a woman and a man from Alton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Golf driver, a 78-year-old man from Alton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He has been released while police enquiries continue.

The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 40s, was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but has since reopened.

Detective Sergeant Mark Furse, said : "An investigation into this tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives is underway and enquiries to determine the circumstances are ongoing.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it," he added.