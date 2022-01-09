Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident where a vehicle was driven at police officers.

The two officers were driven at along Graven Hill Road in Bicester at around 4:30pm on Friday (7 January 2022).

Two men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.They have all been bailed until next month.

Officers attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in convoy; a stolen dark blue VW Golf R and a blue/silver coloured Seat Altera on Graven Hill Road.

The VW had its hazards on and was being pushed from behind by the Seat.

During the incident, two offenders made off from the VW.

The Seat was then driven at two police officers, who managed to jump out of the way, then it drove through multiple red lights along the A41 towards Aylesbury.

The other offender fled on foot towards the Graven Hill estate.

The area where the officers were driven at in Bicester

Thames Valley Police is investigating a number of offences in connection with this incident, including assault of a police constable, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The VW Golf R has now been recovered by the force.

Investigating officer, PC Rachael McCreadie of the Incident and Crime Response team, said: “This was a serious incident and it was lucky that the two police officers who were deliberately driven at were not serious injured or killed.

“I am appealing to any residents, motorists or pedestrians to check their mobile phones, dash cams and home CCTV to see if they have footage of the vehicles, suspicious persons in the area or the incident and to contact the force as soon as possible."