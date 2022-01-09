Three people have been winched to safety by the Coastguard Rescue helicopter after being cut off by the rising tide on the East Sussex coast.

The alarm was raised at 2pm on Saturday after the trio became stuck on the stretch between Seven Sisters and Belle Toute Lighthouse.

Newhaven's Lifeboat was launched to find the three people after they became stricken, the RNLI said.

Poor visibility, high winds and waves of up to four metres meant the only option for plucking them to safety was by helicopter, rescuers said.

The RNLI Lifeboat was faced with stormy conditions during the rescue Credit: RNLI/A Fraser

Lewis Arnold, Coxswain, said:"Due to the four metre wave height, the only option for safe extraction of the casualties was by helicopter."An HM Coastguard rescue helicopter rescued the three beachgoers, and no injuries were reported.Lewis Arnold, RNLI Coxswain, warned: "Tides rise quickly and can easily catch people out. If you’re planning a coastal walk or seaside activity, we strongly urge people to check the weather and tides before setting out."If you do get into difficulty or see anyone else in trouble in the water, please call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard, so that we can do our best to achieve a positive outcome as was witnessed today."