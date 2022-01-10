Blow for Conservatives as senior Reading Councillor defects to Labour

A senior Conservative councillor in Reading has defected to the Labour Party.

David Stevens, who recently served as the town's mayor, switched political parties on Monday. (10 January)

Councillor Stevens has served on the council since 2004 as a representative of the Thames ward in Caversham.

It's the first time that a councillor has defected to the Labour party in the history of the council.

Explaining the move, Cllr Stevens said, "Just six weeks ago I was handing over the chain after an 18-month stint as the town's mayor, which had been a particularly turbulent time for Reading.

"During my time in office, I had come to work more closely with many of the Labour councillors and this experience helped confirm that we held in common a fundamental political outlook, that working for the common good of the people of Reading always comes first, and that our town's success will never be assured until every resident can share in its success.

"A week after my mayoral term had ended, the local Conservatives determined that I would not be a candidate at the forthcoming local elections, in large part because I was too keen to take a constructive and collaborative approach in opposition on the council.

"The truth, of course, is that my style was precisely because my values and Reading Labour's values were so closely aligned.

"I never sought to be antagonistic in order to simply score political points or seek a partisan advantage - the responsibility that councillors have for their community is too important for such games.

"In that context, I am delighted to now be joining Labour, and to be welcomed into a group of councillors who I like and respect.

"I am not making the move to find some transitory new home but, rather, because I endorse the positive and forward-looking vision that Labour has for Reading.

"I am excited, even enthusiastic, to play my part in that endeavour."

Cllr Stevens previously served as the Conservative opposition's finance spokesman.

Cllr David Stevens recently served as the Mayor of Reading

Welcoming Cllr Stevens to the Labour Party, leader of Reading Borough Council leader, Labour group leader, and representative for Southcote, Jason Brock said, "It is clearly a reflection of the confidence and trust that David has in Labour to do right by Reading that he has decided to provide us with the greatest possible endorsement in joining our group.

"I would also say this news is evidence that Labour is on the right track nationally, demonstrating a serious and competent alternative to the Conservatives.

"David was not some marginal figure in the council's Opposition but, rather, someone known for his sincere approach to politics as an experienced and thoughtful councillor, and someone who is much respected and admired on all sides of the chamber.

"We greatly look forward to working with him, and to drawing on his knowledge and talents, as we push forward our programme of investment in Reading and continue to protect vital local services in the face of the Government's underfunding of councils."

Former chair of Reading Labour party, John Howarth tweeted his reaction to David Steven's moving parties.

His defection means Reading Borough Council is now made up of 26 Labour councillors, four Labour and Cooperative councillors, nine Conservatives, five Greens and two Lib Dems.

Cllr Stevens party switch comes at a difficult time for the Conservative Party nationally, with it falling behind the Labour Party in opinion polling, despite the Conservatives typically leading in the polls since it took power in 2019.

The Conservatives suffered a by election defeat to Labour for the Old Bracknell ward on Bracknell Forest Council last December.

It also lost Parliamentary by-election clashes in Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire in 2021.