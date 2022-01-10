A Southampton couple say a man posed as an Amazon delivery driver before bursting into their home with two more men armed with hammers and knives and demanding cash.

Detectives are hunting the trio who knocked over the woman as she answered her door then threatened the couple in their Hampshire home.

Police were called to a Blackthorn Rd address on Saturday evening after the couple reported being attacked and threatened by the trio.

The couple told detectives a man posing as an Amazon delivery driver and holding a parcel in the brand's packaging called at their door.One of the victims answered the door, believing him to be a genuine delivery driver, and the man pushed past her before two others followed him, police said.A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: "The woman was knocked to the floor and the men demanded money. Her partner, who was also present, then tried to defend her against the three men.

Amazon Credit: PA

"He was attacked with a hammer and a knife before they left the property. They are believed to have then driven off in a silver car at around 7.10pm."

Both victims were left shaken and suffering from minor injuries after the incident. The thieves did not manage to take anything from the house.The spokesman added: "The man who rang the doorbell was described as aged 18 to 25 years and about 6ft 3ins tall, white and of medium build. He was holding a knife and an Amazon-branded delivery box and wearing a face mask and a hat or hood, a dark blue Puffa jacket and gloves."The other men were described as also being aged between 18 to 25 years old, with one looking slightly older than the other and about 5ft 7ins tall and white."They wearing face masks and one was possibly wearing a balaclava and holding a hammer."Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “This was a serious incident which has understandably shaken the occupants and their family.

“Did you see anyone matching these descriptions in the area at the time? We would also like to speak to you if you have CCTV, ring doorbell or dash cam footage of the incident, or the moments before or after.“I appreciate this incident may cause concern in the local community, so we are increasing patrols in the area and we are engaging with the community for any information that will help us identify those responsible."I want to reassure the public that incidents on random addresses such as this are extremely rare."I believe someone will know who has done this and that’s why I am turning to the public to help bring these offenders to justice to protect any further harm being caused. Attacks such as this will not be tolerated."I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone not expecting a delivery from a courier or company to take the usual precautions, such as seeking ID before opening the door; using intercoms/ ring doorbell systems to establish who is at the door and using door chains or other security devices to confirm ID before opening the door fully."If you are unsure, then don’t answer the door."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 or report online.