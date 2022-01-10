Jeremy Clarkson has been refused planning permission to build a restaurant at his farm in Oxfordshire.

Diddly Squat Farm has attracted lots of attention since opening in the village of Chadlington, near Chipping Norton in 2020.

Former Top Gear presenter, Clarkson, asked West Oxfordshire District Council for permission to convert his lambing shed into a 50-cover restaurant and cafe.

The shed is next to the shop, which has become a magnet for viewers of his hit series 'Clarkson’s Farm.'

The farm shop has previously been branded "ugly, intrusive and selfish" by one of more than 50 villagers who objected to his plans.

The council also received 12 letters of support, where people said the farm has put Chadlington on the map and that the restaurant would mean more employment in the area.

The TV personality attended the meeting with West Oxfordshire District Councillors, which got underway at 2pm.

In a brief interview with ITV Meridian prior, he said he was hopeful for a positive result.

Clarkson spoke of plans to build a permanent car park for 70 cars, in order to allay local fears about local traffic.

He said: "If we're not allowed to build a car park, then people will have to park on the road and if anybody objects, then they shouldn't have objected to the planning permission. That's what we're asking for - a small car park."

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to ITV Meridian prior to the meeting:

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Clarkson said: "Much has been made of the fact that the area is an area of nature beauty, which it is.

"The reason it is, is because farmers maintain it, farmers look after the woodland, the hedges and streams and fields. They keep it beautiful.

"Farmers are not going to be able to do that for much longer because of the state of finances."

"We have been told as farmers to diversify and that is exactly what this proposal is. It's diversification of a farming business."

Jeremy Clarkson spoke at the meeting:

After the meeting, one woman said she was "pleased with the results for the time being" but said she's "sure it's not over yet though".

Meanwhile, Councillor Laetisia Carter, Labour & Co-operative Group Leader said the decision to deny the application was the right one.

She said "it's been scary at times" due to congestion on the roads, which has seen her "have to get out and direct traffic".

Councillor Laetisia Carter, Labour & Co-operative Group Leader, West Oxfordshire District Council:

She added: "The point made today has been whether he genuinely want to diversify farming opportunity and that's really exciting, or is this just a tourist attraction? If so, where are the proper measures to make that safe?"

"We do want opportunities in our villages and in our towns, we do want economic prosperity, we do want things for young people to do...but we want to be heard and seen as well."

It remains to be seen whether Mr Clarkson will appeal against the decision.