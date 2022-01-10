Oxford United identify potential site for new stadium to secure club's future

Oxford United have today (Monday 10 January) confirmed a potential site for a new stadium.

The League One side must leave the Kassam Stadium by 2026 and have identified a site near Oxford Parkway, just off the A34 at Kidlington for a new home.

The proposal for the new site at the existing Stratfield Brake Sports Ground at Frieze Way, Kidlington, is due to be discussed at a council meeting next week.

The site is owned by Oxfordshire County Council who have been considering the need to secure the future of Oxford United.

The club have confirmed discussions will also be held with Gosford All Blacks, Kidlington Cricket Club and all other Stratfield Brake stakeholders to ensure they can all continue to play locally with the aim of new and improved facilities.

A potential new stadium has been identified close to Oxford Parkway

The club has described the proposed stadium site as 'in a highly sustainable and accessible location.'

The new site is close to Oxford Parkway station, Oxford Parkway Park & Ride and the A34, which the club said would enable fans to travel to games using alternative and sustainable forms of transport.

It would allow them to move away from the reliance on cars - which are currently a necessity to be able to travel to the Kassam Stadium.

The football club says fans must rely on cars to travel to its current home at the Kassam Stadium

Niall McWilliams, Managing Director confirmed “We are very pleased to be in a position to announce an update on our long-awaited stadium search. It has always been our desire to be in control of our own destiny and build a sustainable future for the club on our own terms and we are hopeful that this proposed stadium move would enable us to do exactly that.

"As we have always said, this project is about more than football - we are determined to be part of a project that brings international class sporting and community facilities to Oxfordshire.

"We have an ownership group who are determined to take this club to the next level both on and off the field. More importantly they see it as their obligation to do this in a structured and sustainable way which protects the long-term future of the football club.

"We thank Oxfordshire County Council for their considered approach in assessing our proposal, and should the decision be to proceed, we look forward to working with them, our fans and local stakeholders in bringing forward our plans for our long-awaited new community stadium.”

Proposals for a new site will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday 18 January.

If enough support is generated, planning permission will be sought.