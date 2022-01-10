Rare white deer spotted crossing country road in 'magical sighting'

A rare white deer has been spotted on the Oxfordshire Berkshire border in what's being described as a 'magical sighting.'

Chris Crook, a local photographer based in Oxford, captured the animal on her camera after returning to the place a family member had seen the animal the week before.

The group drove back to the fields, and to their surprise, saw the deer in the same field, crossing the road with its mother.

Chris has refused to give away the exact location of the sighting in a bid to protect the fawn from any harm.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, she said, "My brother had been along that road the week before, and him and his wife had spotted the white deer.

"He offered to take us over and have another look, though we absolutely didn't think we would see it again.

"And there it was, in exactly the same field, and it was just amazing.

The group quickly stopped the car, and got out with their cameras to capture the moment the deer and its mother leaping through a hedge and the running across a road..

Chris added, "The mother deer started to move across the road, and the little white deer followed, and the both wandered across the empty road.

"It was beautiful."

"People have been asking me whereabouts it was, and I'm not giving the location away because I want to keep the little lady safe.

"It is obviously their little home, and was wonderful to see."

According to the British Deer Society they are usually White Fallow - a species which is widely distributed across much of the UK.

White Fallow are not albinos but have normal eye pigmentation, although their hooves and noses might be somewhat paler than the other colour varieties.

The pale colour is usually a result of under-production of melanin, the chemical responsible for skin pigmentation.

True albinos have pink eyes and a complete lack of body pigment.