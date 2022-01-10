Search operation underway in Caversham after man spotted in the River Thames

Thames Valley Police have been working alongside other emergency services to locate a man who was spotted in the River Thames at Caversham this morning.

Police received a call at 10.25am informing them that a man was seen in the water.

He is described as an Asian man, in his thirties, with a beard, wearing a black puffa-style jacket.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to the same call and were dispatched to the scene at Caversham Bridge.

Crews from Wokingham Road, Wokingham and Whitley Wood Fire Stations were sent to the scene, alongside the boat from Caversham Road.

Emergency services searched the water for over two hours but could not find the man. Credit: Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

Together, they searched the surrounding area between Caversham Bridge and Piper’s Island in the River Thames.

Fire crews were on the scene for just over two hours, however were unable to locate the man and the incident was handed over to Thames Valley Police.