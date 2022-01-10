Steve Lovell and Alex MacDonald to lead Gillingham after Ipswich thrashing

In an exclusive interview the Chairman of Gillingham Football Club has told ITV Meridian, Steve Lovell will lead the club in their next game on Saturday, assisted by Alex Macdonald.

Speaking this morning, (Monday 10 January) Paul Scally also revealed his reasons for parting company with former Gills manager Steve Evans.

The club officially announced on Sunday (9 January) that Evans, and Assistant Paul Raynor will be leaving the club by mutual consent, following Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich.

Speaking to ITV Meridian on Monday, Paul Scally said, "It's been a very unhappy camp for some weeks, and I've been concerned and I was very disappointed on Saturday of course, I felt for the players.

"I don't think that they were happy or that they came out prepared.

"I apologise to the supporters, as I did to all those I met after the game, because that wasn't a Gillingham performance.

"I went away very unhappy on Saturday, as everyone did.

"I think those that walked out after 27 minutes were entitled to do so.

"If I was honest, I probably wanted to walk out as well, as it was that bad a show, but I genuinely did feel for the players, for the staff and for the sponsors and for the fans, because it's not been a good year.

Gillingham FC have had a recent spell of bad results

"We are where we are because we haven't won enough games or picked up enough points. The atmosphere has not been good, and it's been a massive worry.

"I knew on Saturday night that it was all over and I had to change it.

"We parted amicably, and today's another day.

"I met the players at 9:30 this morning and we decided we were going to change our approach, the way we play. We need to get a smile on their faces.

"We had a very honest and open meeting. I encouraged all the players to speak, and I felt really lifted."

Paul Scally, Chairman, Gillingham FC

Speaking about the decision to recruit Steve Lovell for their next match, he continued, "I phoned Steve at 10:30 and here he is on the training ground, watching the team.

"I've told him there are no promises on anything, it's just a short-term fix. He loves the club. He knows the club and the people, and players here.

"The players really like him already, and it's important that we have got things settled very quickly.

Steve Lovell was sold to Gillingham in 1986 for £20,000. During his time with the Kent club he played over 200 matches and scored nearly 100 goals.

Steve Lovell and Alex MacDonald

Following Saturday's thrashing, the Gills are currently sitting 22nd in the League One table following a run of 13 games without a win in all competitions.

In a statement, the club said, "The club can confirm that chairman, Paul Scally, met with senior members of staff and a number senior players at the stadium this morning at 8.30, before addressing the entire squad at 9.30 to discuss the week ahead.

"There it was unanimously agreed that the chairman should try to bring in someone in to help on a short-term basis to run the game on Saturday, and everyone was happy for Steve Lovell to come in and offer his support.

"He met the team at the training ground and he will assist as much as he can while a permanent replacement is found.

"Steve will be assisted by Alex MacDonald. They will prepare the team ahead of Saturday's visit at Burton Albion. Further communication will follow."