Two 16-year-old boys charged with murder of man in Christchurch

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder following the death of a man at an address in Christchurch.

Dorset Police received a report at 7.53pm on January 4 raising concern for the welfare of the occupant of a house in Heath Road. Police officers attended the address and found the body of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.

Following enquiries by detectives, two 16-year-old boys, from Christchurch and Bournemouth, have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday January 11.

A 15-year-old girl from the Christchurch area who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.

“The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings."