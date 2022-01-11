A Thames Valley Police officer charged with misconduct in public office over alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple women has appeared in court.

Police Constable Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, is accused of abusing public trust through acts including having a sexual relationship with a woman who he met through his job between October 2015 and December 2016.

East Berkshire Magistrates’ Court in Slough heard the woman had been accused of harassment and Perry-Smith had been dealing with her case.

He faces three misconduct charges and two counts of computer misuse, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The PC is also charged with obtaining personal information about a woman he met in a shop in Newbury while on duty.

He is accused of visiting her home for non-police reasons and making “inappropriate remarks” to her in February 2019.

The constable is also accused of engaging or attempting to engage in sexual relationships with female members of the public while on duty and wearing uniform over more than five years from September 2014.

Perry-Smith also allegedly used the police national computer system to find personal information about a woman, and data about another person, both in 2019.The constable wore a woolly orange hat and black face covering with a white shirt and maroon tie, blue trousers and a brown knee-length coat, as he spoke only to confirm his name and address as he appeared at court on Tuesday.

Perry-Smith has been released on bail and will next appear at Reading Crown Court on February 15.