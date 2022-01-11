Ten rabbits left abandoned in boxes beside road in Dartford

The RSPCA is investigating after ten rabbits were found on the side of the road in Dartford on New Year's Eve.

They were discovered inside two pet carriers and a cardboard box on Sandringham Drive, and had been left without any food or water.

Luckily, the rabbits are healthy and are now in the care of the animal charity who are making enquiries in the local area.

The rabbits were discovered inside two pet carriers and a cardboard box Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Kirsten Ormerod, who is investigating, said: “We believe the rabbits were abandoned at some point overnight on New Year’s Eve or on New Year’s Day.

“Some of the bunnies are very young so we suspect this may be a case of an unneutered pair or group of rabbits having unplanned babies which the owners simply couldn’t cope with.

"With pet ownership soaring during lockdown and the impact of the pandemic starting to hit families financially, we're concerned that more pets - like these sweet buns - could end up being abandoned by owners who are struggling to cope."

The rabbits are now in the care of the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA say that, during recent months, animal abandonments have risen by around 20% this year compared to 2020 figures.

The charity are concerned that soaring pet ownership during the pandemic could mean a surge of abandoned pets as people return to normal working life.

Kirsten added: "If anyone knows where these rabbits came from or saw anything suspicious in the Sandringham Drive area on December the 31st or January the 1st, then we’d urge them to contact our appeal line on 030 123 8018."