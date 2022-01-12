A lonely dog who has been searching for her forever home since she was born is having to cuddle toys for comfort instead.

Two-year-old Bella has spent almost her entire life in kennels and staff feel it's tricky to find her forever home because she is 'misunderstood' by potential adopters.

The pup, who has been looked after at Ashley Heath Animal Centre's kennels in Dorset since February 2020, has dozens of toys to keep her company.

Behaviour and welfare advisor Hannah Hawkins said: "Bella was originally rehomed to a family from another charity but they struggled to cope with her behaviour around other dogs and agreed to sign her over to the RSPCA for behavioural work.

Bella, age two, has never had a home outside the kennels where staff look after her. Credit: RSPCA

"Bella is really worried by other dogs and lacks socialisation skills that she missed out on in her early, formative months. We believe that incorrect management has worsened this and she was incredibly frustrated when we first started working with her but, thankfully, after months and months of intensive work we’ve started to see her making improvements.

"She’s responded well to our training and has even made some doggy friends here at the centre.

"However, it’s people she really loves to be around and, although we try to spend as much time with her as possible, we simply can’t be with her all the time and she has sought solace in her cuddly toys, especially Winnie the Pooh who she cuddles up with every night."

Bella's favourite cuddly toy is Winnie the Pooh Credit: RSPCA

Bella has been described as a friendly, affectionate dog who loves to spend time with people, She also enjoys running off-lead, playing with her toys and splashing in the water.

Staff say Bella will need time to get to know new dogs.

They are looking for an experienced and confident adopter, who can continue her training and spend time with her, to help her separation anxiety.