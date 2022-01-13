Drivers warned of long delays as HGV crash closes A34 in Oxfordshire

Drivers are being warned of long delays after the A34 in Oxfordshire was closed this morning (13 January) following a crash involving an HGV and a van.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between Tot Hill and the A4 Bath Road.

No-one was injured, but the road is likely to remain shut for several hours, with the southbound carriageway also closed.

Firefighters from Newbury Fire Station are at the scene along with Highways England.

A clean-up operation is underway after fuel leaked onto the northbound carriageway.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and follow diversions.