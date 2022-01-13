Community Vaccine Champions from Brighton are among dozens of areas across the country, who will receive a funding boost, to encourage people in their community to get vaccinated.

Councils with low vaccine uptake have been awarded a share of £22.5 million by the government to help the national jab drive.

The funding has been allocated to 60 councils.

It aims to offer support to those without easy access to technology and helplines and to link them with GP surgeries.

In addition to this, in Southampton videos are being shared on social media featuring local sporting stars, TV actors, local community and faith leaders and local NHS staff.

In Reading, a community transport scheme has been developed to help people access vaccination sites and pop-ups. A 'Grab a Jab' taxis service is also being considered.

According to NHS statistics, over 4.6 million people aged 18 or older remained unvaccinated in those authorities taking part in the Community Vaccine Champions programme.

8x The unvaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those who are

More than 14,000 volunteers joined the first Community Champions scheme in 2021, helping the vulnerable and isolated across the country throughout the pandemic.

These selected authorities in the South East have been allocated a total of £2,425,000 as part of the scheme.

Brighton and Hove £485,000

Oxford £485,000

Reading £485,000

Southampton £485,000

Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch MP said: "In England more than 80% of eligible adults over 18 have had a booster and for over 50s it is 90%. This is a great take-up so far, but we need to do more as we know that the unvaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those who are jabbed."

"By funding Community Vaccine Champions - an army of volunteers who are at the heart of their communities - we can reach those yet to be vaccinated and encourage them to protect themselves and the NHS."

Councillor John Merry, Deputy City Mayor and Lead Member for Adult Services, Health and Wellbeing at Salford City Council said: "The support we received via the Community Vaccine Champions scheme has been vital in our fight against COVID-19. This financial boost has enabled us to roll out a range of activity to improve vaccination take up across the city and tackle vaccine hesitancy among some of our communities."

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said: "Thanks to the pace and scale of our COVID-19 vaccination programme, we are in a much better position than this time last year."

"We are doing everything we can to reach those who haven't yet come forward for their jabs and we know some people are more likely to listen to those they trust, such as community and religious leaders - that's why we are giving extra funding to our brilliant Community Champions."

"The offer of a vaccine will always be available, it's not too late. Please come forward as soon as you can so we can learn to live with this virus."