The conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke has this morning defended the government's plans to turn back migrants arriving in Kent, saying they 'should stay where they're safe'.

The union that represents the border force says the plans are 'inhumane.'

Hundreds of people arriving in small boats along the south coast are being immediately detained in immigration removal centres in our region.

The MP has been calling for a stronger British push-back for months, but some say it could be equally dangerous to those risking their lives to get to British shores.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has been speaking out this morning about her views on migrant crossings

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government's new immigration proposals will "overhaul our broken asylum system" and address the "pull factors encouraging migrants" to attempt crossings.

"We will continue to intensify all cooperation with France and other European partners to prevent migrants embarking on these deadly journeys,” she added.

It comes after figures showed the number of migrants who have made the journey across the Channel in small boats this year is now three times the total for the whole of 2020.

More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey to the UK in small boats this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

The Dover Strait is the busiest shipping lane in the world and has claimed many lives of people trying to cross to Britain in inflatable dinghies.