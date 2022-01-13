Two firms have pleaded not guilty to health and safety charges over the death of a 10-year-old Reading schoolboy killed by a falling barrier at a Topshop.

Kaden Reddick, 10, was killed when a queue barrier at the former Topshop store in Reading fell on his head on February 13, 2017.

Topshop, its owner Arcadia and manufacturer Realm Projects face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Thames Valley Police officers outside the Topshop store in Reading in 2017. Credit: ITV News Meridian

More than four years after the incident, 12 jurors were sworn in on Wednesday.

They are set to begin hearing evidence from Thursday in a two-month-long trial.

More than four years after Kaden's death, the Arcadia Group Ltd, Realm Projects Ltd, and Topshop/Topman Ltd were all charged with health and safety offences in relation to the incident.

Kaden Reddick's family said he was an adventurous boy who loved playing in the local woods with his friends. Credit: Family handout

The boy's mother, Lisa Mallett, sat in the public gallery on Wednesday, as she heard Arcadia Group Ltd, Topshop/Topman Ltd and Realm Projects Ltd all deny the health and safety charges brought against them by Reading Borough Council.

Realm Projects was the manufacturer of the barrier used in the store, the court heard on Wednesday.

Representatives for each firm denied a charge of failing to ensure that the design, manufacture and maintenance of the barrier did not pose a risk to the health and safety of someone not employed by them under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.