A court has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a display queue barrier fell over and killed a ten-year-old boy in a Topshop store in Reading.

Three companies are being prosecuted by Reading Borough Council over the death of Kaden Reddick in February 2017.

The three companies standing trial are Topshop, its parent company the Arcadia Group and Realm Projects, which manufactured the barrier that fell on top of Kaden.

They are all charged with breaching health and safety duties.

A fourth company - which fitted the barrier inside the store - has already pleaded guilty.

A photo of the display barrier when it was installed in the Topshop store in 2014

Reading Crown Court heard today (Friday 14 January) that the barrier which was around one metre tall, two metres wide and weighed appropriately 17 stone had been fixed to the floor by two small screws.

The prosecution claims the screws were inappropriate and more suitable for hanging a picture.

The jury was played CCTV footage of the moments prior to Kaden's death.

He can be seen grabbing onto the barrier before leaning backwards as if he was attempting to push himself underneath it.

The jury were also told that six days prior to the barrier falling on Kaden, a similar barrier inside a Topshop store in Glasgow toppled over leaving a young girl with a fractured skull.

Following that incident, an investigation into the safety of the barriers was launched but prosecutors today said it lacked focus and urgency.

Kaden’s mother Lisa Mallett was sat in the public gallery as she heard Topshop, the Arcadia Group and Realm Projects all deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.