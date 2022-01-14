The family of a young paramedic who died in a crash involving an ambulance and a cement truck in Kent have spoken of the support they are receiving during their 'darkest hours.'

Alice Clark, was travelling in an ambulance with two colleagues on the A21 near Sevenoaks, Kent, when the collision happened on January 5.

The 21-year-old had only qualified as a paramedic for South East Coast Ambulance Service in November 2021.

Her family released a tribute to her on Friday (14 January) through SECAmb.

Alice Clark, 21, at her graduation

A male paramedic who suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital is now in a stable condition, a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) said.

A student paramedic, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle and suffered a head injury, was later discharged from hospital

Releasing new unseen photos of Alice, her family said, "Thank you so much to everybody for their tributes to our beautiful, darling daughter Alice.

"We are overwhelmed, honoured and comforted by the messages of love and support.

"Alice and her brother are the lights of our life, and to have Alice taken from us so soon, seems so unfair, when she had so much left to give, personally and professionally, and also many of life's rich experiences left to enjoy.

Alice Clark's parents have released new, unseen photos of their daughter as they pay tribute to her

They continued, "We take solace in the fact that Alice was doing what she truly loved at the time that she passed away - we are so proud of her and what she achieved, and had already experienced, in her all too short life.

"We miss her dreadfully.

"The wonderful support that we are receiving from our family, friends and the emergency service family is providing us with great comfort during our darkest hours, and we cannot put into words how much we appreciate this.

"We would also like to send our love and best wishes to Alice's crew mates last Wednesday evening, and to all of those involved in helping Alice, and them, in the aftermath of this terrible tragedy, as they are undoubtedly suffering too.

"Please stay strong and know that we will be forever grateful."

Kent Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.