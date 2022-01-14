Four people convicted in connection with murder of Tilehurst man Raheem Hanif

Four people have been convicted in connection with the death of Raheem Hanif in Tilehurst in February 2021.

Abas Khan, aged 24, of Helmsdale Road, Reading and a 17-year-old boy from Reading, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of murder following a trial lasting ten weeks at Reading Crown Court.

The 17-year-old boy was also found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of possession of an offensive weapon.

Humzah Sikander, aged 18, of Brunel Road, Reading and another 17-year-old boy from Reading, were found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter by unanimous jury verdict.

Sikander had also previously pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm without intent on a second victim, Raheem’s father, Abdul.

The other three defendants, Khan and the two 17-year-old boys, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm without intent on Abdul.

The attack happened on Saturday 6 February 2021 in the car park of a residential address in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The convictions related to an incident on Saturday 6 February 2021 in the car park of a residential address in Dulnan Close, Tilehurst.

Raheem Hanif, who was 26-years-old, suffered stab wounds in the attack and tragically died of his injuries, while his father, Abdul, sustained a broken arm in the same incident.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Stuart Bosley, said: “This needless and tragic murder occurred amidst a background of animosity between Raheem and the defendants who were convicted.

“There had been a number of incidents leading up to the evening of 6 February 2021, and the day before, Raheem had been involved in a fight with one of the defendants.

“None of the defendants have ever shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for Raheem’s death, and I am pleased that a jury has convicted two of them of murder and two of manslaughter.

“This tragic case is yet another example of the very real dangers of carrying weapons, particularly knives."

Abas Khan (left) convicted of murder and GBH without intent. Humzah Sikander (right) found guilty of manslaughter and GBH without intent. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Stuart Bosley added: “If you carry a knife, you put yourself in danger of either using it yourself, or it being used against you.

“Carrying a knife can never be justified in any circumstance, and we will continue to pursue those who look to do so and bring offenders to justice.

“I would like to pay tribute to Raheem’s family and friends for their dignity and courage throughout the course of this investigation.

“I know that no sentence will bring solace to Raheem’s family and friends, I hope that they will be able to move on with their lives in the knowledge that those responsible for his death will serve extremely long prison sentences as a result of their actions.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences on behalf of Thames Valley Police to Raheem’s family and friends for their unimaginable loss.”

The defendants will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed at the same court.