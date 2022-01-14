A person has died and 30 others have been rescued after a small boat got into difficulty off the French coast early on Friday, in an attempt to cross the Channel.

The Gris-Nez regional operational surveillance and rescue centre (CROSS) was informed that a boat was in difficulty near the beaches of Berck-sur-Mer, just south of Le Touquet.

They were told at least one person had fallen overboard.

Several boats and a helicopter were deployed to carry out a rescue operation.

One person, who was unconscious, was recovered from the water and returned to the small boat. At the same time, five people were recovered from a sandbank by firefighters.

The unconscious person and the 25 still onboard were then towed back to Berck-sur-mer.

During the pick-up at the quayside at Berck-sur-mer, the unconscious person was declared dead. An investigation was opened by the prosecution of Boulogne-sur-mer.

The 30 other people are being taken care of by the emergency services.

The latest attempts at the dangerous journey come despite sub-zero temperatures on the French coast.

Multiple Border Force vessels have been active in the Channel and at least one boat is reported to have reached the UK.

It comes after at least 271 people aboard 10 small boats reached the UK on Thursday, including a young child.

So far this year, more than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats following a record-breaking year in 2021.