Up to a year up disruption is expected on the M20 in Kent, after National Highways announced that it needs to move the barrier from the London-bound hard shoulder to the central reservation.

National Highways will be carrying out an extensive drainage upgrade, ground work toenable storage of the movable barrier and signage installation in the central reservationand London-bound verge to move the Brock barrier.

The barrier forms part of the Brock contraflow system, between junctions 8 (Maidstone) and 9 (Ashford) of the M20.

Work is due to start overnight on Friday 28 January.

The current arrangement, which was deployed in December 2020, uses the moveablebarrier to allow the Brock contraflow system to be activated on the M20 London-boundcarriageway, should the coastbound carriageway be required for queuing port-boundfreight.

Concrete barriers are rolled out as part of Operation Brock

The work to move the barrier will take place in phases, with National Highways confirming that lane closures and overnight closures will be needed.

Between January and October 2022, the moveable barrier will be used as a trafficmanagement barrier on the London-bound carriageway, whilst the work takes place.

To carry out this work, the following closures will take place:

Overnight closures

Full closure: The M20 will be closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 8 from8pm on Friday 28 January 2022 to 6am on Saturday 29 January 2022.

A small number of further overnight closures are required, and once these dateshave been confirmed, and these will be communicated through the National Highwayswebsite and email updates.

When the road is closed overnight, a clearly signed diversion route, will be in placealong the A20 to help road users reach their destination.

Over-height vehicles should use the A2, M2 and A249.

Lane closures

From Saturday 29 January 2022 lane closures will be needed between junctions 8 and9 on both the London-bound and coastbound carriageways for around 40 weeks.

M20, London-bound carriageway: the outside two lanes will be closed using themoveable barrier.

Work will start at junction 9 and National Highways will then extend the barrier towards junction 8. The barrier will increase in length as the work progresses. The hard shoulderwill be in use, so there will be two lanes running London-bound, and a 50-mph speedrestriction will be in place when the lanes are closed.

Coastbound carriageway: the outside lane will be closed using cones, and will only beclosed when work is taking place. Where the outside lane is closed, there will be a 50-mph speed limit in place.