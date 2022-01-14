Serial killer Peter Tobin taken to hospital from jail after becoming unwell

Serial killer Peter Tobin has been taken to hospital from the prison where he is serving three life sentences, after becoming unwell.

The bodies of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, from Redding near Falkirk, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol were discovered buried in the garden of his former Margate home 17 years after he murdered them.

Tobin, who is in his mid-seventies, is also serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23.

He hid her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

Tobin was taken to hospital from HMP Edinburgh Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Tobin was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh from HMP Edinburgh on Thursday after becoming unwell.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We cannot comment on individual prisoners.”

It is not the first time Tobin has been taken to hospital from prison in recent years.

In February 2016 he was taken to the Royal Infirmary by ambulance after he reportedly collapsed in his cell.