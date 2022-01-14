The family of a husband and wife who sadly died in a collision on the B3006 Selborne Road near Alton have today paid tribute to them.

Police were called at 3.23pm on Friday 7th January, following a collision involving three cars, a silver Mazda 2 Tamura, a blue Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Roger and Christine Barton, aged 76 and 75 respectively, of High Street, Selborne, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to them today, their family said: "Roger and Christine Barton lived very happily in Selborne for the last 30 years.

"They were wonderful caring parents to Robin, Georgina and Sophie and much adored grandparents to Freddie, Matilda and Ava.

"We are especially grateful to all the emergency services personnel for their time, professionalism and respect shown to our parents in what must have been a very challenging situation for them."

The couple died in a collision on the B3006 Selborne Road near Alton. Credit: Google Maps

Officers continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision, and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist them.

DS Mark Furse said: "I want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it, particularly anyone with dash cam footage.

"Our thoughts are with Roger and Christine's family at this tragic time, and we want to ensure they are able to understand the couple's final moments.

"Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220008042."