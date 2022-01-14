Ram raiders steal 'high value fragrances' from Wokingham Boots store

Play video

Footage from the scene captures the extent of the damage

The front window and doors of Boots on Market Place were shattered in the early hours of the morning, with raiders leaving a scene of devastation.

Debris from a vehicle was on the ground and shop furniture littered the floor inside the store.

Police were on the scene from around 6am after the alarm went off and the entrance to the shop was still barred by police tape when staff arrived for work at 8am.

A wheel arch from the vehicle remains on the pavement. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The shop is just yards from Clarks shoe shop, whose frontage is still boarded up following an incident in December which smashed its front window.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We were alerted to an alarm at a business in Market Place, Wokingham, just before 6am this morning (14/1).

“A vechicle was used to break into the premises before making off.

“Officers attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing – no arrests have been made at this time."

Police have confirmed that the offenders smashed the door to a fragrance cabinet and stole high value fragrances.

Police also received a report at around 8.30am of a suspicious vehicle dumped on Emmbrook Vale, Wokingham.

It may be linked to the Boots break-in and is being investigated.

Police found the suspicious vehicle dumped on Embrook Vale. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A Boots spokesperson said: "We can confirm that an incident took place at our Wokingham Market Place store overnight which has resulted in damage to the store entrance. We are taking this incident very seriously and are working closely with the police.

"As such, we’re unable to comment on their ongoing investigation, but we would like to reassure our patients that they will still be able to collect their prescription medicines.

"Access to the store is temporarily restricted - we would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

Play video

Local people share their despair over the incident

Staff are outside helping people who have come to collect prescriptions but other than that the shop is closed. Staff are having to turn away people who are arriving for flu jabs

Boots opticians, which is in a separate unit next to the main shop, is still open.