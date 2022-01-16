Oxford United is investigating allegations of homophobic comments being made during Saturday's clash with the Wycombe Wanderers.

The club says it will work with the safety team at the Wanderers and "all of the relevant authorities" to investigate claims about comments made during Saturday's game at Adams Park.

A statement on the Oxford FC website said: "The club will examine all of the available evidence but would like to state as clearly as possible that discrimination of any kind is not acceptable at matches, home or away, or on social media."

"Oxford United remain committed to providing a safe, inclusive environment for all supporters and will not tolerate any form of discrimination."

Wycombe Wanderers hosted its biggest crowd of the season to Adams Park on Saturday Credit: PA images

The U's lost 2-0 to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, as the Chairboys welcomed its biggest crowd of the season to Adams Park. But the fixture was plagued by incidents, including a pitch incursion.

Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed that as well as investigating discriminatory abuse, they are looking into pitch incursions and crowd disturbances.

Wycombe's management said: "The safety and wellbeing of everyone in the stadium - players included - is paramount at all times."

"The club also has a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination, and applauds those who have reported incidents involving homophobic and racist language."

Appropriate action will be taken in each case.