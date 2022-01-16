Police are urgently appealing for help tracing a teen who has gone missing following a night out clubbing in Windsor.

Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell in Berkshire, was last seen leaving the Atik night club in William Street in Windsor at around 2am on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing her following her disappearance.

Officers are concerned for her welfare after she failed to return home on January 16.

She was reported missing by her family just before 3am, police said.

Marnie was last seen at 2am on Sunday 16th January Credit: Thames Valley Police

Marnie is described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair and a slim build.

She was wearing a grey-coloured dress when last seen, according to police.

She is also known to frequent Reading town centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has information about Marnie's whereabouts is asked to contact police Credit: Thames Valley Police

“I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie’s whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.

“If you see her, please contact us on 999.

Detective Chief Inspector Hoe Groenen added: “I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”