Reading FC's centre-back Liam Moore has reacted after losing his captaincy.

The Club released a statement saying that over the last few months Moore has spoken with "manager Veljko Paunovic and directors of the club to state his clear desire to leave Reading Football Club and pursue his career elsewhere."The Club says it is "disappointed that Liam, a player awarded one of the club’s most significant contracts, has now stated his intention to move on.

"Whilst we have patiently waited for his representatives to provide us with options for us to consider in helping him fulfil that request, no offer or opportunity has been presented to the club to date."The statement says Reading FC "is intent on selecting players in the first team squad who are dedicated to giving their absolute all to Reading Football Club. That starts with our captain. As a result, Moore will no longer be given the honour of our club captaincy."

Liam Moore has been at Reading FC since 2016 Credit: PA

The news came just just hours after Reading's 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough and the club are now 21st in the Championship table, dangerously close to the relegation zone. The central defender joined Reading from Leicester City in 2016.

Liam Moore has made more than 200 appearances for Reading.

He took to social media following the announcement and on his Instagram story expressed his thoughts on the Club's move.

Liam Moore took to social media following the annoucement by Reading FC Credit: @liammoore93

The team has had a difficult season so far. The Club says it is due in part to an "unimaginable injury crisis which has most recently left us devoid of almost all our fit or available defensive options."

It also says owner, Mr Dai is "fully supportive of the manager and his decisions and understanding of the hard few months we have endured both on and off the pitch."Reading Football Club has thanked fans for their support.