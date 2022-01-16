A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a lorry collision in Worthing, Sussex.

Authorities said the incident took place around 8:50am on Sunday, along Arundel Road.

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.

A statement from the force said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The collision happened on Arundel Road in Worthing Credit: Eddie Mitchell

"The incident occurred on Arundel Road, Worthing, around 8.50am on Sunday 16 January.

"A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Ilfracombe.