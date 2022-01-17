Fears grow for British woman missing in Tonga after tsunami

Friends and family of a British woman are desperately waiting for news after she went missing in Tonga when a tsunami hit.

An undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday (January 15), sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and islanders rushing to higher ground.

Angela Glover, who is from the Brighton area but lives in Tonga, runs a dog rescue centre in the capital Nuku'alofa.

In social media posts, friends of Angela said she and her husband were trying to reach the dogs when the wave hit. James reportedly managed to cling onto a tree but Angela and the dogs were swept away.

Charity South Pacific Animal Welfare wrote in a Facebook post: "Our hearts are broken with the devastating news that our wonderful friend and colleague Angela Glover has gone missing during the tsunami in Tonga.

"We are still waiting for news and we are hoping, like everyone, that she is found safe and well soon."

A friend of the family said they were "hoping and praying" for positive news.

She wrote: "Very limited information other than they were both hit by the tsunami. James held on to a tree but tragically Ange was swept away."

"The search continues. This is beyond devastating to write and share on social media and I do apologise for such a heartbreaking update.

"Nothing confirmed other than at this stage our beautiful girl is missing. We are hoping and praying that amongst the devastation she is found.

"Thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this disaster."