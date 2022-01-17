Taxpayers won't have to pay for the extensive repairs to a Hampshire library after a car crashed through it.

Hampshire County Council confirmed the repair work will instead be paid for by the driver's insurance company.

Hythe Library remains open and the work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Fire crews were called to the Hampshire town just after 11am on Sunday October 17 after a car crashed through the wall.

Pictures taken by the service show the damage caused to both the car and the inside of the library, with concrete blocks, books and chairs strewn across the floor.

Both the driver and passenger of the car had managed to get out of the vehicle without any injuries, however then found themselves stuck inside the library.

Crews from Hardley Fire Station stabilised the car before tunnelling through to reach the casualties. They then had to force their way out of the library to safety.

A county council spokesperson said: "Repair work is progressing as planned and we expect it to be completed by late January/early February.

"The library has remained open to customers.

"We will not have a final figure on the cost until the works are completed but it will be covered by the driver's insurance company."