An 18-year-old has been found after last being seen on Sunday morning at a Windsor nightclub.

Thames Valley Police said on Monday that Marnie Clayton had been located "safe and well".

The force added that a 21-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

Ms Clayton, from Bracknell in Berkshire, was reported missing after she left Atik at around 2am.

On Monday afternoon, she was found in Basingstoke, a Hampshire town just over 30 miles from Windsor.

Thames Valley called the police investigation "significant".

Local Policing Area Commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, added: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have located Marnie safe and well and returned her home to her family, who were naturally extremely concerned for her. “This outcome is the result of fantastic work from officers and staff from both Thames Valley Police and our colleagues in Hampshire, when, working on information received from some of the hundreds of calls since Marnie was reported missing, we have managed to locate her. “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the many thousands of members of the public who shared our appeal to locate her and extend this also to the local and national media."