Staff at a Windsor nightclub where an 18-year-old girl was last seen before she went missing say they are "really concerned" for her welfare.

A spokesman for the Atik nightclub confirmed that CCTV footage has been handed over to the police to assist in the investigation into Marnie Clayton's disappearance.

The teen, from Bracknell in Berkshire, was reported missing after she left Atik, in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.

The Windsor nightclub said staff had been assisting officers with the investigation all weekend as the investigation into Ms Clayton's disappearance stretches into a second day.

ATIK Windsor said they had been 'working with the police all weekend'. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Clayton is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in and of slim build, with brown hair.

The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.

Posting on Facebook as it confirmed staff were assisting police in their investigation into Ms Clayton's disappearance, the nightclub added: “We join everyone in hoping she is found safe and well."

Police released photographs of Ms Clayton, including one taken on the night she went missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare."

“I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie: if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”

Marnie Clayton was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Sunday Credit: Thames Valley Police/PA

Police said on Monday that the investigation is “fast-moving” and urged people not to speculate.

The force tweeted: “We would like to thank you all for your concern and for sharing our appeal to help locate Marnie.

“Marnie is still missing at the current time, and we would ask you to contact us if you have any information that can assist the investigation.

Marnie Clayton pictured on Saturday night before she went missing Credit: Thames Valley Police/PA

“We’d like to reassure the community that this is a fast-moving inquiry, and we are thoroughly investigating the circumstances.

“Please avoid speculation into the circumstances, but share any information you feel may assist the investigation by calling TVP on 101.”

A force spokesman added: “At this stage, we are unable to comment on specific lines of inquiry, other than to say we have a number of active lines of inquiry which are being investigated as a priority.”