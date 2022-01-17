Play video

Charlotte Ruff speaks about her experience

Being told you have abnormal cells after a cervical screening can be an incredibly worrying time for the thousands of women who receive that diagnosis every year.This week is cervical cancer prevention week, and campaigners, including a GP in Oxfordshire, are calling for more support and education around what to do if you do end up with anything other than the all-clear after a test.

Charlotte Ruff, from Oxfordshire, has had a first-hand experience of that worry.

She was told she had 'abnormal cells' after a screening in November 2020.

When she opened the letter, she thought she had cancer, she told ITV News Meridian.

Ms Ruff said: "I had the treatment there and then six months later went back had my follow up smear, which came back clear of abnormal cells and HPV.

Charlotte Ruff says some women aren't aware of what to do if it happens to them

"As women we're not taught that this is potentially something that could happen to us and is and it is quite common.

"I didn't realise until I kind of told a few people and they said, Oh yeah, I've had that too. I had that come back on my last smear or on my first smear, and then you realise actually, you're surrounded by a lot of women who have been through this process, but nobody talks about it and we're not taught about it.

"And then you know, the combination of that just means that it feels a bit lost."

Cervical Cancer Prevention week campaign aims to banish the shame that women feel when they get an abnormal cell or HPV diagnosis. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Dr Rachel Ward, a GP from Oxfordshire, reiterates the importance of women knowing what happens after screen results.

"It's a common condition.

"There's lots of really good reliable resources on line, on the NHS website talking about cervical cancer and changes which are really useful to look at.

Of course if you have any queries or concerns you can always pick up the phone and speak to one of your GP team.

"One of the nurses who does the screening or the team in the hospital if you need any further intervention."

220,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cell changes every year. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Samantha Dixon, from Jo's Trust, said this year's Cervical Cancer Prevention week campaign aims to banish the shame that a quarter of all women feel when they get an abnormal cell or HPV diagnosis.

"Every day at Jo's we hear from those who are scared and confused when they received this diagnosis.

"Ultimately, we need to reduce the shame the fear and stigma around a diagnosis which is really worrying women at the moment and potentially preventing them from getting the support that they need at this time."

Cervical Cancer Prevention week ends on Sunday, 23 January, but campaigners hope the message of support following cervical screening results will continue for any woman who needs it.