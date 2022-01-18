David Fuller inquiry 'will put families of victims at its heart', says chairman

The man leading the inquiry into issues raised by the case of convicted killer and necrophiliac David Fuller has said the families of victims "will be at the heart" of the process.

Sir Jonathan Michael said the task facing his team was “challenging but vitally important” and vowed to work with sensitivity and compassion for all those “so horrendously affected”.

In a statement, he said: "No one reading of David Fuller’s acts and the fact that they happened in an NHS Trust’s mortuary can fail to be horrified and distressed by them.

"Understanding how these offences took place in hospital settings without detection over such a long period of time, will require a focused and detailed approach.

"I am determined that my team and I will be objective and thorough in all our work."

Fuller, an electrical maintenance supervisor firstly at Kent and Sussex Hospital and later at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, was arrested in December 2020 for the murders of two women in 1987.

Fuller beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

David Fuller is serving a life sentence and has been told he will never be released

When police searched his house, they found images and videos of him committing sexual offences on the bodies of at least 100 women at the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust mortuary since 2005.

In January 2021, Fuller pleaded not guilty to the murders.

He was later charged with the mortuary offences. In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to the mortuary offences.

In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to life imprisonment in December.

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust began an investigation into Fuller's actions overseen by Sir Jonathan.

Sir Jonathan Michael QC will lead the Independent Inquiry in David Fuller's actions

Health secretary Sajid Javid announced in November that this was to be replaced with an independent inquiry, given the scale and nature of the offences.

Today, Sir Jonathan outlined the process by which his inquiry would be carried out, and said his priority would be helping relatives through the ordeal with sensitivity.

He said: "I am equally determined that we will provide an opportunity for those families and staff who have been directly affected by the actions of David Fuller to share their experiences and information with the Inquiry in ways that are sensitive and supportive.

"This will be at the heart of how we approach the Inquiry."

The first stage will focus on Fuller’s activities in the Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

The Inquiry will initially focus on events at the Tunbridge Wells hospital

The second part will be to look at the implications of Fuller’s activities and the issues identified in part one for the country as a whole, "in order to safeguard the deceased and ensure that Fuller’s horrendous activity cannot be repeated elsewhere."

Any families who have been affected by the actions of David Fuller or past and present colleagues are urged to get in touch with the inquiry via their website www.fuller.independent-inquiry.uk, by email on Contact@fuller.independent-inquiry.uk or by phone on 0207 9721444.