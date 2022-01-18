Play video

A farmer in the New Forest is asking dog owners to take more care with their pets after he lost half of his calves last year due to grass contaminated with dog mess.

Tom Gould is one of the commoners, which means he is allowed to graze his cows in the New Forest's open spaces.

He claims many of the animals became contaminated with a disease called neosperosis, caused by a parasite that transfers itself through faeces, and then jeopardises their prospects of having a healthy calf.

Tom said it has been very upsetting to see and it has affected his business.

He told ITV Meridian: "We are probably not going to be able to enter any heifers as replacements or increase the size of the herd as we had planned.

"The infected cows, their heifers, are going to have to be blood tested to see if they are affected as well.

"It's quite a large blow and it will take a few years to overcome this.''

Dr Alex Crook explains how the disease affects calves:

His call is being backed by New Forest vet, Dr Alex Crook who says the situation affects commoners' animals and depletes their incomes.

He said: "The dogs shed their disease in their faeces. The cow comes along, even up to six months later and grazes around that area. It actually ingests the disease and then that disease can cause abortions and the cows lose their calves."

He added, "More awareness by the dog walking public is essential to prevent this disease becoming widespread throughout the Forest, and I hope we can prevent other commoners being hit so hard as Mr Gould has been this year."