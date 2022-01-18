Firefighters rescue deer with head stuck in railings

Firefighters have successfully freed a young deer after it got its head stuck in a metal gate.

The alarm was raised by staff at Verwood Care Home on Tuesday morning, and hydraulic gear was used to separate the railings.

It's not known how long the animal had been trapped, but in a weakened state it was unable to be released safely back into the wild.

Instead, the deer was taken to the Moyles Court Animal Rescue centre for rest and rehabilitation.