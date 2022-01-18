'Heartbroken' families pay tribute to two men killed in Newport crash

The families of two men who died in a two-vehicle crash on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to them.

Taylor Antwiss, 20, and Owen Bartlett, 20, were killed in the crash along Whippingham Road in Newport on the afternoon of January 11.

Paying tribute to Taylor, his family said: "Our son and brother Taylor was the best, he was loving, caring and kind.

"We are so lucky to have had him for 20 years.

"He has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled.

"Our hearts go out to Owen's family, who must be as heartbroken as we are."

Owen’s family also paid tribute, saying: "Owen was the most amazing, kind, gentle, funny boy.

"We are lucky to have had him in our lives, and we will miss him every day for the rest of ours."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and are keen to hear from any witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Hostel or reference number 44220012949.