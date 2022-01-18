Rise in arrests for drink and drug driving during Christmas crackdown in Dorset

Police in Dorset arrested more than 100 people during a drink and drug driving crackdown in December.

Dorset Police said 112 people were arrested which is an increase on the previous year, when 88 people were arrested during the month-long crackdown.

The most recent campaign ran between December 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

The youngest person arrested for drink driving was 18 and the oldest was 75, with the average age of those arrested being 38.

84 people arrested for drink driving

30 people arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

1 person arrested for failing to provide a sample for analysis

The force says some drivers were arrested for multiple offences.

For drug driving related offences, the driver was asked to complete a roadside swab.

If the swab was positive, they were arrested and a blood sample was taken at custody for analysis.

These are currently being examined before any potential charges are brought.Of the 30 people arrested for drug driving related offences, 25 were men and five were women.

The youngest was 17 and the oldest was 54, with the average age of those charged being 30.

During the campaign, the force began the ‘Lift Legend’ campaign.

Around 50 venues took part in the campaign, offering free drinks to those who agreed to be the designated driver for their group of friends.

The crackdown ran from December 1, 2021 until January 1, 2022. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Superintendent Adrian Leisk, of the alliance roads policing team, said: "Those arrested throughout the campaign were not necessarily your ‘usual’ suspects.

"Too many people who are otherwise law-abiding citizens, fail to consider the untold devastation that drink and drug driving can cause. "This year, we have placed a greater emphasis on encouraging those planning a night out to think about how they’re getting home.

"I would like to thank the venues that took part in our ‘Lift Legend’ campaign for their supporting in helping to keep their customers and wider road users safe.

"In the past I have been the person knocking on the door to inform relatives that their loved one has been killed as a result of a motorist who thinks it is okay to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

"This is something that I do not want my team to have to do during the festive period, or any other time of year."